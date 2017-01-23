FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sabadell sees up to 490-mln-euro hit from mortgage floor contracts
January 23, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 7 months ago

Spain's Sabadell sees up to 490-mln-euro hit from mortgage floor contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Monday it expected a one-time hit of up to 490 million euros ($527 million) from a ruling that obliges banks to reimburse customers sold mortgages with interest rate floors which have since been ruled illegal.

The bank added that it would fully provision against the possible impact of any claims on 2016 earnings.

On Friday, the government approved a new law which gives lenders three months to reach a settlement with customers which had been sold the mortgages. Banks are accused of not adequately flagging the mortgage floor clause to customers. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)

