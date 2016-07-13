UPDATE 1-EU court adviser offers relief for Spanish banks on mortgage floors

* EU court adviser caps liabilities on mortgage floors

* EU court to issue final ruling, usually follows adviser

* Spanish banks had feared new costly compensation

* Shares in lenders rise (Adds details on impact for Spanish banks)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish banks were offered a big boost on Wednesday when an adviser to the European Court of Justice said their liabilities for 'floor clauses' in mortgage contracts should be capped, removing fears of new compensation payments.

The clauses, which trigger minimum interest rates when benchmark rates get too low, have been a safety net for Spanish lenders in times of crisis but also a major headache since May 2013 when Spain's Supreme Court declared them illegal when not presented clearly to customers.

Most banks have since removed the clauses or at least set aside money to cover compensation for sums that might be viewed as improperly charged under the Supreme Court decision. However, recent rulings from Spanish regional courts had threatened to extend the redress beyond May 2013 to cover the whole life of the contracts.

Investors and analysts had feared the European Court, which still has to issue a final ruling, could adopt that stance but this now looks unlikely because it usually follows the recommendations of its advocate general.

"The advocate general proposes to the Court of Justice to declare the time cap on the nullity of the floor clauses included in mortgage contracts in Spain compatible with the directive," said the court in a statement.

The final ruling from the European Court of Justice is expected by the end of the year.

There is no official estimate of what it would cost banks to remove floor clauses but analysts think it could be more than 8 billion euros ($9 billion), including 3 billion euros if they had to pay back clients beyond 2013.

Shares in several Spanish banks, including those most exposed to floor clauses -- Banco Popular, Sabadell and Caixabank -- rose sharply after the adviser's recommendations were made public.

Caixabank, Spain's third-biggest lender, had said it could face a 1.25 billion-euro hit in the worst case, while Sabadell and Popular were liable for around 700 million euros each and state-owned Bankia for 200 million euros.

If the court confirmed the advocate general's opinion, the bill would be cut by half for Sabadell, Popular and Bankia and Caixabank would save 700 million euros. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer/Ruth Pitchford)