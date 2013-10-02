UPDATE 1-Six potential suitors eye Spain's NCG Banco

(Adds sources on Guggenheim, Popular interest)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Five local prospective bidders are conducting due diligence accounting checks on rescued Spanish bank NCG Banco and a U.S. investment fund is also looking at the bank ahead of a possible auction.

The database containing details of NCG’s assets was opened to five Spanish groups last week, Antonio Carrascosa, the director general of the country’s banking rescue fund FROB said on Wednesday.

He added that one international investment fund was also seriously looking at the former savings bank, based in the northwest region of Galicia.

A source close to the situation said U.S. investment fund Guggenheim Partners is close to requesting access to the database.

A spokesman for Guggenheim Partners declined to comment.

The interested parties have four weeks to examine the data, after which they can present non-binding bids and the FROB will then decide whether to proceed with a formal auction which will likely result in a loss for the state.

“We’re finalising contacts with management to elaborate and revise (NCG‘s) business plan ... and the expected loss estimate for us as sellers,” Carrascosa told a news conference, adding that the FROB is confident that NCG does not require additional public funds.

Spanish banks were crippled by a property market crash five years ago that left several short of capital as they booked steep writedowns on real estate assets in 2012.

Spain turned to Europe last year for 41 billion euros ($55.5 billion) of aid to help fix the weakest lenders, and NCG Banco, alongside Bankia and Catalunya Banc, took some of the biggest chunks of the rescue money.

FROB has managed to sell off some of the smaller lenders it bailed out but the auction of NCG Banco, which has around 60 billion euros in assets, will be one of the biggest challenges yet in the consolidation of Spain’s banking sector.

An attempt to sell Catalunya Banc earlier in the year failed when potential bidders asked for more state funds or protection against future loan losses.

CATALUNYA BANC NEXT UNDER THE HAMMER?

Madrid-based investment bankers believe potential bidders for NCG Banco are unlikely to make attractive offers, above a symbolic amount, unless the government puts up some sort of additional aid.

The FROB, which pumped 9 billion euros into NCG Banco, including European funds, is hoping to recover at least part of its investment. It has previously sold some small bailed-out lenders for a token one euro.

Carrascosa did not name the five potential Spanish buyers, though banking sources have said that Santander, Spain’s largest bank, and La Caixa have hired advisers to look at NCG Banco.

BBVA has said in the past it was likely to look at the bank, and Popular has signed up to the due diligence, a source familiar with the matter said. Popular declined to comment.

Aside from one investment fund looking at the bank, there were two or three other international firms also showing interest, Carrascosa said, although he said these organisations were unlikely to formally ask for access to the bank’s details.

Nationalised Catalunya Banc, meanwhile, may be put on the auction block again later in the year and Carrascosa said the FROB is hoping to open the database for that bank around mid-November.

Carrascosa said that the nationalised banks could also be sold off in parts, including portfolios of loans. ($1=0.7393 euros) (Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Greg Mahlich)