Spain says does not plan to liquidate any bank
#Financials
June 13, 2012 / 7:07 PM / 5 years ago

Spain says does not plan to liquidate any bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy ministry said on Wednesday the government does not have plans to liquidate any bank.

The government maintains plans to clean-up, recapitalise and privatise all the banks that have been rescued by the state, a spokeswoman for the ministry told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday European Commissioner for Competition Joaquin Almunia told Reuters in an interview that Spain may need to wind down one of its bailed-out savings banks.

Spain is awaiting final approval from the European Commission for the restructuring plan for three banks rescued by the state: NCG Banco (NovaGalicia), CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de Valencia. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)

