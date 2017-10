MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Popular on Tuesday said it had started negotiations to sell a majority stake in its Internet banking business although it had not reached any deal yet.

In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, the lender said the sale would enable it to reinforce its capital position and meet the higher provisioning requirements set by a new Spanish banking reform presented in early May. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Julien Toyer)