Spain's Popular to repay 7.5 pct of LTRO cash on Wednesday

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Popular will return 1.3 billion euros ($1.75 billion) of long-term loans from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, a spokesman for the bank said.

The bank is returning about 7.5 percent of the total 17.2 billion euros it took from the ECB, which set up so-called longer term refinancing operations or LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012.

Other Spanish banks such as Sabadell and BBVA have also said they would return parts of the loans in January.

Funding conditions have improved for banks across Europe since last year, and many Spanish banks have taken advantage of a better market environment to issue bonds in January. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)