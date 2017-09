MADRID, April 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish market watchdog on Thursday said it had opened proceedings against Santander , BBVA, Sabadell and Caixabank for possible anti-competitive practices related to derivative contracts to cover the risk of syndicated loans.

The probe stems from a complaint from renewable energy company Inversiones Empresariales Vapat, the regulator said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)