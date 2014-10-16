Spain court sets multi-million-euro bail for ex-Caja Madrid directors

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Thursday imposed a 16-million-euro bail to ex-chief executive officer of former savings bank Caja Madrid Miguel Blesa over the alleged use of company credit cards for personal expenses, a spokeswoman for the court said.

Ex-International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, also involved in the case for his role at the helm of Bankia , was asked to deposit a 3-million-euro bail.

Both have been accused of improper management and have three days to pay the bail. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)