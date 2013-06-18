FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish banks face up to 10 bln eur in extra provisions - Econ Min
June 18, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 4 years

Spanish banks face up to 10 bln eur in extra provisions - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that Spanish banks would face extra provisions against loan losses of up to 10 billion euros ($13.35 billion) over the next two years to meet new rules on loan refinancings.

The provisions would leave banks with a capital shortfall of about 2 billion euros, based on estimates from the Bank of Spain, de Guindos said at a financial conference in northern Spain.

The Bank of Spain has asked banks to overhaul how they deal with refinanced loans to borrowers that have gone sour, and classify more of these loans as bad debts, which requires more provisioning. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White)

