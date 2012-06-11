Fitch cuts Santander & BBVA to BBB-plus

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Fitch ratings on Monday cut the long-term credit ratings for Spanish banks Banco Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to BBB-plus from A, following on the heels of a three-notch slide in the sovereign’s rating last week.

The ratings on both Santander and BBVA now carry a negative outlook, Fitch said in a statement.

The bank downgrades reflect worries similar to those affecting the sovereign rating, including expectations that Spain will remain in recession through 2013, the statement noted.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks, and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)