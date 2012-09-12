FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's top banks to provide bulk of 8-bln-euro loan to regions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Spain's top banks to provide bulk of 8-bln-euro loan to regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander, BBVA and La Caixa will contribute the lion’s share of the syndicated-loan component of Spain’s regional rescue fund, banking sources close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The three banks will each bring up to 2 billion euros to the 8-billion-euro loan which makes up just under half of Spain’s 18-billion-euro regional liquidity mechanism aimed at easing financing conditions for the cash-strapped regions.

“Santander, BBVA, Caixabank will have around the same share, around 2 billion euros or a little bit less than that,” said one of the sources on condition of anonymity.

Banco Sabadell and the nationalised lender Bankia will together contribute up to 2 billion euros to the syndicated loan.

The banks participating in the syndicated loan will receive treasury bonds as a guarantee, said the same source.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.