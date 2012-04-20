FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No plans for Spanish bank recapitalisation via bailout funds -EU's Rehn
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

No plans for Spanish bank recapitalisation via bailout funds -EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - There are no plans to use the euro zone’s temporary or permanent bailout funds to recapitalise Spanish banks, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund has called for the euro zone to use its temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the permanent the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise Spanish banks to diminish rapid deleveraging in the sector that would hurt economic growth.

“There is no plan of using the EFSF or ESM for programme purposes in the case of Spain,” Rehn said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.