No plans for Spanish bank recapitalisation via bailout funds -EU's Rehn

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - There are no plans to use the euro zone’s temporary or permanent bailout funds to recapitalise Spanish banks, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund has called for the euro zone to use its temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the permanent the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise Spanish banks to diminish rapid deleveraging in the sector that would hurt economic growth.

“There is no plan of using the EFSF or ESM for programme purposes in the case of Spain,” Rehn said.