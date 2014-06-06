Spain to make early repayment on part of EU bank aid - deputy PM

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - Spain will begin to repay in advance part of the 41.3-billion-euro ($56 billion) aid package it took from Europe in 2012 to help its weakest banks, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

The country will repay 1.3 billion euros of the funds, she said at a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting, though she did not specify when the payment would be made.

The first repayments of the principal of the rescue funds had been due to start in 2022.

Spanish banks were hurt by a prolonged property market slump which left some short of capital, pushing Spain to request the aid. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)