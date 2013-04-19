UPDATE 1-Spain pumps capital into Banco Gallego to clinch sale

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spain will inject 245 million euros ($320.5 million) of extra capital into small nationalised lender Banco Gallego before a sale to Sabadell for 1 euro ($1.31), adding to an already costly clean-up of its banking sector.

The capital injection, provided by Spain’s restructuring fund FROB, shows how tough it is for the country to sell off banks it took over in the wake of a property market crash.

The Spanish government failed to sell larger Catalunya Banc earlier this year when the state received lower offers than it had wanted and bidders asked for government-funded protection against future losses.

Spain, trying rein in its budget deficit, has become reluctant to provide government-funded protection schemes against losses for potential buyers of state-owned banks.

After a 41 billion euro ($54 billion) bailout of the banking sector with European funds last year, the Spanish government has argued that its ailing banks have been fully cleansed of soured property assets and other risks.

Spain did not provide an asset protection scheme in the Banco Gallego sale, but was forced to pour more capital into the lender to cover risks on troubled assets it still has on its books, a source told Reuters.

Banco Gallego - the smallest bank in state hands, with 3.5 billion euros of assets - had until now received 80 million euros from FROB.

Since postponing the Catalunya sale, the Spanish government has been considering options for its nationalised banks, which could include grouping them together to be managed under one holding company, sources have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Merriman)