FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six firms lodge bids for Spain's rescued NCG Banco - FROB
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Six firms lodge bids for Spain's rescued NCG Banco - FROB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB said on Monday it had received six binding offers for 88.33 percent of NCG Banco, a state-rescued lender from the northern region of Galicia.

FROB owns the majority of the bank and the rest of the NCG’s capital is in the hands of minority shareholders, including some former investors in preference shares who turned in their securities for shares during its bailout.

The FROB said it would study the offers in the coming hours. If the highest bid does not surpass the second best offer by 200 million euros, and by 50 percent, the FROB said it would launch a second bidding phase. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.