Spain's Bankia, Banco de Valencia shares suspended

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had suspended trading in the shares of Bankia and Banco de Valencia, two of the country’s nationalised banks.

The European Commission is expected to give its definitive approval to the lenders’ restructuring plans on Wednesday, along with plans submitted by two other nationalised Spanish banks, Novagalicia Banco and Catalunya Banc.

The Bank of Spain gave its approval to the plans on Tuesday.