Spanish bank domestic bond holdings rise in April

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spanish banks increased their holdings of domestic sovereign debt to 146.26 billion euros ($184 billion) in April, 30 percent of total Spanish government bonds in issue, up from 13 percent of the total in the same month one year ago, Treasury data showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, non-resident holdings of the bonds dropped to 188.55 billion euros, 38 percent of total bonds in issue, down from 54 percent one year ago. ($1 = 0.7948 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)