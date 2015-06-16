UPDATE 1-Spain still looking at options for bailed-out bank BMN

(Adds quote, background)

SANTANDER, Spain, June 16 (Reuters) - Spain does not expect to sell its controlling stake in bailed-out bank BMN in the short term, the country’s economy minister said on Tuesday, though he added it was looking at ways to make it easier for investors to buy and sell the stock.

BMN, which is 65 percent owned by the government after receiving aid from a 41.3 billion-euro ($46.5 billion) bail-out fund for Spanish banks provided by the EU in 2012, had been tipped to seek a stock market listing as soon as this year.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos did not detail what route would be taken by FROB, the country’s bank restructuring body which owns the governments’ stakes in rescued lenders, as it analyses options for investors.

The rest of the bank is owned by several former savings banks and private investors.

“The FROB will not sell immediately. What it is doing is looking at the possibility of giving more liquidity to private institutional investors,” de Guindos said at a conference in Santander, northern Spain.

Another bailed-out Spanish lender, Liberbank, listed its shares in 2013 to give investors a means of selling their holdings.

De Guindos also said on Tuesday he was confident most of the aid poured into Bankia, which took 22.5 billion euros of the rescue funds, would be recovered as the country’s economy improved.

The state started to sell down its majority stake in Bankia in early 2014, turning a small profit. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day and Greg Mahlich)