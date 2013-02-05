Spanish banks call off bulk of Wednesday strikes

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Worker unions at two nationalised Spanish lenders called off a full-day strike planned for Wednesday after nearing agreements with bank bosses over redundancy terms ahead of mass job losses.

Staff at Bankia, which received the biggest bailout in Spanish history, were among those set to take to the streets on Wednesday in the first major walkout of banking staff in 20 years.

The Comisiones Obreras union said in a statement that the Bankia strike had been called off after “significant movement” in the positions of negotiating parties in talks on Tuesday morning.

A walkout at smaller Banco de Valencia, which was bought for one euro ($1.35)last year by Spain’s third lender Caixabank but is still technically in government hands, was also called off.

Staff at a nationalised NovaGalicia Banco, from Spain’s northern region of Galicia, are still set to strike on Wednesday. That lender has about 5,000 staff.

Roughly a third of the 5,000 Bankia workers set to be made redundant could now be allowed to sign up to early retirement plans, a union source said, although he added that no firm deal had yet been reached.

A strike at Bankia - which has about 19,000 employees and a big concentration of offices in Madrid and the eastern Valencia region - would have been the most damaging to high streets.

Redundancy terms, including the size of payouts for those who leave voluntarily, are still being negotiated. Bankia was supposed to shed 6,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan enabling it to receive rescue funds, though about 1,000 of those will be lost through business disposals.

Bankia, NovaGalicia Banco, Banco de Valencia and Catalunya Caixa received the bulk of 40 billion euros ($54 billion)in European rescue funds to help them repair their capital, after they were hit hard by a property market crash from five years ago.

In exchange they had to shrink their business, including by cutting branches.

At Banco de Valencia, unions struck a preliminary agreement that reduces job cuts by nearly 100 to 795. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Louise Heavens)