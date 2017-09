MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA BBVA.MC> said on Tuesday it would issue contingent convertible bonds worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion).

In a statement to the stock market regulator, BBVA said the issue would be offered only to foreign private banks and qualified investors. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Susan Thomas)