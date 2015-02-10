FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA to issue 1.5 bln euros in contingent convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA to issue 1.5 bln euros in contingent convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of issue and context)

MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA is to strengthen its capital base through issuing contingent convertible bonds worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion).

In a statement to the stock market regulator on Tuesday, BBVA said the issue would be offered only to foreign private banks and qualified investors.

The bank would ask the bonds, convertible to shares which would trade on the Irish stock exchange, to count as part of its Tier 1 capital ratio, BBVA said in a statement.

The European Central Bank has been advising banks to set aside more funds to bolster their capital, and to take into account more stringent requirements when deciding on dividend policy.

On Feb. 5, Spanish rival Popular priced a contingent convertible bond worth 750 million euros.

$1 = 0.8832 euros Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.