Spain's BBVA eyes cash, scrip dividends for 2015

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA confirmed on Friday it would make two dividend payments in cash and two in scrip against 2015 earnings, as it gradually drops payouts in shares.

BBVA was one of the first Spanish banks to shift dividend strategies as the sector emerged from a deep crisis, triggered by souring property loans. Throughout the crisis many lenders had maintained large scrip dividends, where investors can choose between cash and shares, keeping shareholders happy and also helping them improve their own capital levels.

BBVA cut its dividend in 2013 but is moving towards payments fully in cash, which it hopes to achieve by 2017. It is aiming to keep payouts to 35 to 40 percent of profits, Chairman Francisco Gonzalez said on Friday at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

Other lenders in the country have since followed suit. Top rival Santander slashed its dividend in January and it too is moving towards payments mostly in cash. Barcelona-based Caixabank also aims to pay dividends fully in cash from 2016.

Caixabank said late on Thursday it would pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share in 2015, down from the 0.18 euros per share of 2014. BBVA said its first scrip dividend payment would worth around 0.13 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)