FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BBVA completes sale of Chile's AFP Provida for $1.54 bln
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's BBVA completes sale of Chile's AFP Provida for $1.54 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of 64.3 percent of Chilean pension fund administrator AFP Provida S.A. to MetLife for $1.54 billion.

MetLife agreed to buy the largest pension fund administrator in Chile for around $2 billion in February to expand its presence in emerging markets.

BBVA received $1.3 billion as the sales price and around $230 million in dividends from AFP, generating net capital gains of around 500 million euros ($676.28 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.