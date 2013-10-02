Spain's BBVA completes sale of Chile's AFP Provida for $1.54 bln

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of 64.3 percent of Chilean pension fund administrator AFP Provida S.A. to MetLife for $1.54 billion.

MetLife agreed to buy the largest pension fund administrator in Chile for around $2 billion in February to expand its presence in emerging markets.

BBVA received $1.3 billion as the sales price and around $230 million in dividends from AFP, generating net capital gains of around 500 million euros ($676.28 million).