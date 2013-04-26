FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BBVA Q1 net profit rises 73 pct on disposals
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Spain's BBVA Q1 net profit rises 73 pct on disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank, BBVA, beat forecasts on Friday when it reported a 72.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by one-time gains from disposals.

The bank said net profit was 1.73 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, above the 1.66 billion euros predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

But net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans, missed analyst expectations, coming in at 3.62 billion euros, a 0.8 percent rise on the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.