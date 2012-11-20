FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain sells 4.9 bln euros in short-term debt, beats target
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spain sells 4.9 bln euros in short-term debt, beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Spain sold 4.9 billion euros ($6.3 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, with yields similar to a month ago and holding at high levels due to Spain’s grim economic outlook.

The treasury sold 4.2 billion euros of a 12-month bill and 713 million euros of an 18-month bill. Together they beat the government’s target, which was to issue 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros.

The average yield on the 12-month bill was 2.797 percent, down slightly from 2.823 percent at the previous auction, and it was 3.034 percent on the 18-month paper, up from 3.022 percent in October.

The 18-month bill saw the strongest demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.7 after 3.0 at the last auction, while the 12-month bill was 2.1 times subscribed after 2.7 times in October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.