FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain 3-month debt yields fall to lowest since at least 2009
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Spain 3-month debt yields fall to lowest since at least 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spain sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, at the top end of target and at rates not seen since at least 2009 as investors expect a new rate cut by the European Central Bank on concerns of economic contraction.

The Treasury had expected to place between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 3- and 9-month bills.

The 3-month paper sold 855 million euros at an average yield of 0.120 percent compared to 0.285 percent in March and the lowest in at least four years, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.8 after 3.3 last month.

The Treasury sold 2.2 billion euros of the 9-month bill at a yield of 0.787 percent, down from 1.007 percent in March. The paper was 2.4 times subscribed, unchanged from last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.