Spain 3-month debt yields fall to lowest since at least 2009

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spain sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, at the top end of target and at rates not seen since at least 2009 as investors expect a new rate cut by the European Central Bank on concerns of economic contraction.

The Treasury had expected to place between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 3- and 9-month bills.

The 3-month paper sold 855 million euros at an average yield of 0.120 percent compared to 0.285 percent in March and the lowest in at least four years, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.8 after 3.3 last month.

The Treasury sold 2.2 billion euros of the 9-month bill at a yield of 0.787 percent, down from 1.007 percent in March. The paper was 2.4 times subscribed, unchanged from last month.