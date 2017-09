MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Spain said on Thursday it planned to auction a new five year bond and a bond due in 2028 at its first auction of the year on January 9.

The new bond is due April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon. The other bond up for auction that day is due Oct. 31, 2028 and carries a 5.15 percent coupon.