Spain's 31-yr bond sees 65-pct non-resident demand-source

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Non-resident investors bought around 65 percent of Spain’s new 31-year bond sold through syndicate on Wednesday, a Treasury source said.

Around 28 percent of the 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) of the new bond sold went to British investors, 10 percent to U.S. investors and 10 percent to investors from France and Germany, the source said.

“The sale went extremely well, it flew. Given there were two issues, priced at the same time by Italy and Spain, shows a strong resilience of the markets to peripheral Europe,” the source said.