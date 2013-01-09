FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish agency FADE sparks early interest in new bond sale
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Spanish agency FADE sparks early interest in new bond sale

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Spanish agency FADE is taking orders on a new March 2017 bond at 55-60bp over Spanish government bonds (BONOS), having initially sounded out investors at plus 60bp, a market source said on Wednesday.

The Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, and guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain, received EUR1.5bn of initial interest, the source added.

Barclays, BBVA, Santander and Societe Generale will price the minimum EUR500m deal later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.