UPDATE 1-Spain's tariff deficit agency completes funding

(Adds pricing details, background)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Spain’s Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) completed its EUR24bn funding programme on Tuesday, raising the final EUR1.5bn through a new three-year benchmark bond.

FADE received orders of nearly EUR2bn for the deal, maturing December 2016, allowing it to swiftly round off its upsized financing requirement ahead of an April 2014 deadline.

Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to supply power are greater than the state-regulated tariffs charged to the end user.

The agency is committed to alleviating the burden on the balance sheets of these companies by taking these tariff deficit receivables and funding them in the capital markets backed by an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee.

It completed its original EUR20bn funding programme earlier this year, but in July Spain announced the fund would have to raise an additional EUR4.1bn after the tariff deficits accumulated by utility companies exceeded EUR5.6bn last year.

FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB because of the government guarantee, raised EUR2bn of that via a five-year deal towards the end of last month, and a series of private placements totalling some EUR600m, according to market sources.

The new three-year security was issued via BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and SG CIB with a 20bp pick-up to Spanish government bonds, equivalent to a reoffer yield of 2.28%, and has a fixed coupon of 2.25%

The bonds were initially marketed with a pick-up to Bonos in the low 20s earlier on Tuesday morning, but this was reduced following an impressive level of demand. (Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)