LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, plans to issue a 10-year euro-denominated syndicated bond in the near future, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale are bookrunners. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Julian Baker)