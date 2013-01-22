FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain sets guidance on 10-year bond in MS+370bp area - lead
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Spain sets guidance on 10-year bond in MS+370bp area - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday set official guidance on its 10-year euro benchmark bond at 370bp area over mid-swaps.

Earlier in the day, leads Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale started collecting indications of interest. By 0930GMT these had reached in excess of EUR9bn, including EUR2.8bn from the leads.

The new bond is expected to be at least EUR3bn in size, one banker said on Monday, and to price later on Tuesday.

Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.