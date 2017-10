LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has been deluged with over EUR17bn of orders for its new 10-year bond and is expected to price at mid-swaps plus 365bp, later on Tuesday, according to a market source.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale are lead managers. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)