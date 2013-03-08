Spain gains from peripheral pain

* Spanish yields hit YTD lows, near key resistance level

* Ungovernable Italy loses 60bp ground to Spain

* Markets stabilised by international capital flows

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Eurozone bond markets may have endured the biggest macro shockwave of the year in the guise of Italian elections, but there has been one surprise winner: Spain.

Spain has dramatically outperformed the rest of the eurozone’s second tier since the event, with 10yr yields hitting their lowest levels of the year.

The country’s 10yr spreads to Italy have also ratcheted in over 60bp since it first became clear late last Monday that elections - the year’s first major risk event in Europe - would prove inconclusive.

Primary markets have proved very receptive, with a sovereign-guaranteed agency and a financial issuer taking advantage of a clamour for Iberian names.

Participants say this trend heralds a new era of stability in European capital markets, and is a sign that the European Central Bank’s commitment to the single currency has stemmed the threat of contagion across the zone’s flagging periphery.

And the bottom line is that investors want yield.

“The Spanish market has been a recipient of any cash that has been taken out of Italy because investors want to maintain exposure to higher yielding credits that have the potential to benefit from the institutional support behind the eurozone,” said Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager for global government bonds at Kames Capital.

Few would have expected this dichotomy to emerge between the two countries, which usually tend to trade in line with each other.

Just 12 months ago, as the effects of the second LTRO started to wane, and S&P subsequently slashed Spain’s credit rating, the zone’s fourth largest economy looked perilously close to a bailout.

At one point, it even faced a potential downgrade to junk by Moody‘s, which now looks to be firmly off the agenda thanks to the ECB’s pledge to buy bonds of struggling eurozone countries.

At its worst, Spanish 10yr yields hit 7.2% in mid-July from 4.90% in mid-March, while its southern neighbour Italy saw 10yr BTPs widening far less aggressively by just over 100bp.

BACK TO 2010 TERRITORY

Spain’s 3, 5 and 10yr bond auctions this week were all handsomely oversubscribed and competitively priced. That provided an extra fillip to its 10yr yields, sending them to the lowest level since January 2012 at 4.74%.

If this rally continues, and yields break through the next resistance level of 4.70%, Spain will be in territory last seen in the autumn of 2010.

It has not just been the sovereign that has benefited from this move.

“The sell-off in Spain that immediately followed the news of inconclusive elections in Italy actually presented investors with a prime opportunity to buy,” said Rodrigo Robledo, head of funding at Spanish government agency ICO, which sold a EUR1bn 5yr bond on Monday.

The yield on ICO’s current 5yr bond - a 4.875% Feb 2018 note - widened by around 30bp when Italy’s election results were announced, but just two days later had fully retracted to pre-election levels.

The appetite from investors allowed ICO to record its largest order book of recent times, a feat even more impressive given the issuer was shut out of markets for most of last year.

The country’s financial sector has also been able to take advantage of this purple patch, with BBVA issuing a new euro bond offering at a lower new issue premium than US rivals this week.

Even little-known corporates, like Prosegur Compañia de Seguridad, are now eager to have a crack at public markets. The security services firm, rated BBB by S&P, has just mandated for a series of investor meetings starting next week.

HERE TO STAY

There are still concerns, however, that nothing material is driving this rally. Those in the more cautious camp say Spain is simply benefiting from another’s misfortune, and parity will soon be restored.

“Looking at the economic fundamentals and the difference in credit rating, Spain should trade around 60-70bp over Italy normally,” adds Holdsworth at Kames Capital. The current spread between the two is around 20bp.

Others believe there is more substance to this latest revival, citing the government’s announcement last week that the budget deficit had fallen to 6.7% of GDP in 2012, well below the European Commission’s estimate.

The reality is probably somewhere in-between, but it almost seems irrelevant given the wider significance this move has for eurozone debt markets.

The most important figures, in a broader context, are the sustained incremental increase in foreign holdings of peripheral debt.

There is now empirical evidence to show that once-neglected eurozone countries are increasing their international investor base.

This may be capital that will flit between the highest-yielding peripheral countries in the short term, but in the long term, as long as the ECB stays committed to the euro project, these investors are here to stay. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)