FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Spain starts sale of 10-year bond after interest tops EUR14bn
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 14, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Spain starts sale of 10-year bond after interest tops EUR14bn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Tuesday from Thursday in first paragraph)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has officially opened order books on its 10-year euro bond sale after receiving over EUR14bn of indications of interest from investors, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.

Official guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 280bp area, from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 285bp.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain sold over EUR4bn in six- and 12-month T-Bills at the lowest yields in over three years.

The 10-year bond, announced on Monday, is expected to price later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander. (Reporting by John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.