FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders top EUR20bn on Spain's new 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Orders top EUR20bn on Spain's new 10-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has taken over EUR20bn of orders for its new 10-year benchmark bond and set the final spread at mid-swaps plus 278bp, banks managing the deal said on Thursday.

A source at the economy ministry told Reuters the Treasury could raise as much as EUR7bn from the issue, after the government sold another EUR4bn of T-bills on Tuesday morning.

Official guidance was released at mid-swaps plus 280bp area earlier on Tuesday, after initial interest topped EUR14bn based on initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 285bp area.

The 10-year bond, announced on Monday, is expected to price later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.