Spain studies possible 15-year syndicated bond - Treasury official
May 22, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

Spain studies possible 15-year syndicated bond - Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - Spain is studying a possible 15-year syndicated sovereign bond issue for this year, Treasury deputy director Ignacio Fernandez said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The Treasury tends to do three syndicated deals per year,” he said. “Given current market conditions we think we could still go to market with a potential 15-year syndicated deal.”

The Treasury is also studying an inflation-linked and a dollar-denominated bond issue before the end of the year, he said. (Reporting By Andres Gonzelez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
