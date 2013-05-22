Spain studies possible 15-year syndicated bond - Treasury official

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - Spain is studying a possible 15-year syndicated sovereign bond issue for this year, Treasury deputy director Ignacio Fernandez said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The Treasury tends to do three syndicated deals per year,” he said. “Given current market conditions we think we could still go to market with a potential 15-year syndicated deal.”

The Treasury is also studying an inflation-linked and a dollar-denominated bond issue before the end of the year, he said. (Reporting By Andres Gonzelez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)