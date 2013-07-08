Spain hires banks for new 15-year euro bond sale

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and SG CIB for a new syndicated euro reference maturing on 31st October 2028, said a bank managing the deal on Monday.

The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. All remaining primary dealers in the Kingdom of Spain government bond market will be invited into the syndicate as co-lead managers. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)