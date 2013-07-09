FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain testing investor interest on new 15-year bond
July 9, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Spain testing investor interest on new 15-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is taking indications of interest from investors on its new 15-year euro bond at mid-swaps plus 280bp area, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to price later today via BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and SG CIB.

Spain has already issued two EUR7bn 10-year deals and a USD2bn five-year bond in 2013, but the new bond will mark its longest-dated issue since March 2011. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

