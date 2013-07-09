Spain set to price new EUR3.5bn 15-year bond

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is set to price a EUR3.5bn 15-year bond at mid-swaps plus 280bp later on Tuesday after receiving orders in excess of EUR7.5bn, a banker managing the deal said.

The final spread is unchanged from guidance and initial price thoughts, and indicates that the bond will price to yield around 5.2% later on Tuesday.

BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale are managing the deal, Spain’s longest-dated issue since March 2011. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)