LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Natixis to lead manage its forthcoming seven-year euro benchmark bond sale, the eurozone rescue fund said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)