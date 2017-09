MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spain will use most of the money raised at the remaining two auctions of medium- and long-term bond sales this year to pay back short-term bills, thus lengthening the average maturity of the country’s debt, economy ministry sources said on Thursday.

Spain has issued 99.4 percent of its 2013 medium- and long-term bond target and plans two more bond auctions before the end of 2013.