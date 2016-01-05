FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan bond yields hit 3-wk low as pro-independence parties fracture
January 5, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Catalan bond yields hit 3-wk low as pro-independence parties fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s five-year bond yield fell to a three-week low on Tuesday as the region’s pro-independence coalition fractured over who to name as the new regional government’s leader.

The northeastern region, one of Spain’s richest, has been unable to form a government since an election in September due to disagreements between the winning, pro-independence coalition parties.

If a new candidate is not chosen before Jan. 9, new regional elections will be called automatically.

“Short-term the disagreement is a positive as it delays any independence plans, and potentially pushes for new elections,” said Alberto Gallo, head of global macro credit research at RBS.

The yield on five-year Catalan bonds, the most liquid segment of the Catalan curve, fell to a three-week low of 2.91 percent, according to Reuters data.

It was just a few basis points away from its reaching its lowest level in around five months. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
