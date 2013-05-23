FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish bond yields tick up at auction
May 23, 2013 / 9:05 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish bond yields tick up at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain paid higher rates on medium-term debt for the first time since early February on Thursday, selling 4 billion euros ($5.15 billion) at a triple-bond sale and meeting its issuance target.

The bond due July 30, 2016 sold 1.6 billion euros at an average yield of 2.442 percent compared to 2.247 percent when it last sold at auction on May 9. Demand was 2.2 times supply after 2.3 times last time.

The Jan. 31, 2018 bond sold 1.3 billion euros at an average yield of 3.001 percent versus 2.789 percent last time around, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 after 2.2 at the previous auction.

The longest-dated bond, due July 30, 2026, sold for a yield of 4.540 percent versus 4.336 percent previously. The Treasury sold 1.2 billion euros worth of the 2026 bonds and the sale was 1.5 times subscribed, after 1.6 times previously.

