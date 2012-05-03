FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain issues 2.5 bln euros in bonds, yields jump
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Spain issues 2.5 bln euros in bonds, yields jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 3- and 5-year bonds on Thursday, at the top end of the targeted amount and on solid demand, though yields jumped from previous auctions in February and March.

The Treasury sold 979 million euros of a bond maturing July 30, 2015 at an average yield of 4.037 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9, compared to a ratio of 2.4 at the last auction in March.

Spain also sold 764 million euros of a bond maturing January 31, 2017 at an average yield of 4.752 percent. The bond was 3.7 times subscribed, after 2.7 times at the last primary auction in February when the bond sold at an average yield of 3.565 percent.

It finally sold 773 million euros of a bond maturing July 30, 2017, at a yield of 4.960 percent. It was 3.1 times subscribed.

