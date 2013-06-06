FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

Spain debt costs edge up on long-term bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - Spain paid higher rates to issue medium- and long-term debt while costs dropped on a two-year bond on Thursday as doubts about central banks’ stimulus policies weighed on an ongoing yield hunt by international investors.

The Treasury sold 4.03 billion euros ($5.26 billion) at the triple-bond sale, which came hours before the monthly European Central Bank policy meeting and press conference. It had hoped to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros.

The March 31, 2015 sold 1.53 billion euros for 1.903 percent, down from 2.275 percent on March 21, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.0 after 4.0 in March.

The bond due July 30, 2016 sold 1.01 billion euros at an average yield of 2.706 percent compared to 2.442 percent when it last sold at auction on May 23. The bond saw demand of 2.4 times over supply, after 2.2 times last month.

The longest-dated bond, due October 31, 2023, sold for a yield of 4.517 percent, up from 4.452 percent May 21 at a syndicated sale. The Treasury sold 1.49 billion euros and the bond was 2.5 times subscribed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
