Spain sells 5.9 bln euros in bonds at triple auction
January 16, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Spain sells 5.9 bln euros in bonds at triple auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Spanish Treasury sold 5.92 billion euros ($8.05 billion) in bonds at a triple auction on Thursday, beating the targeted range of between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros.

The Treasury sold 2.66 billion euros of a 2017 bond at an average yield of 1.595 percent compared to 2.182 percent when it last sold on Dec. 5. The bond was 2.2 times subscribed after 3.6 times last month.

A 2026 bond sold 1.81 billion euros at an average yield of 3.977 percent after 4.469 percent on Nov. 7, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.4 after 2.4 at the previous auction.

The longest dated 2028 bond sold at an average yield of 4.199 percent, up from 4.192 percent when it last sold on Jan. 9. The Treasury sold 1.44 billion euros of the paper which was 2.0 times subscribed compared to 2.7 last week.

