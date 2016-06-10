Spain to issue bonds due 2019, 2021, 2026 and 2040 on Thursday

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spain will issue bonds due 2019, 2021, 2026 and 2040 at its scheduled debt auction next Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds to be sold include a January 31, 2019 issue with a 0.25 percent coupon, a July 30, 2021 bond with a 0.75 percent coupon, an issue maturing on April 30, 2026 with a 1.95 percent coupon, and a July 30, 2040 bond, with a 4.90 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it aims to raise at the auction on Monday. (Reporting By Sarah White; editing by Jesús Aguado)