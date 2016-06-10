FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to issue bonds due 2019, 2021, 2026 and 2040 on Thursday
June 10, 2016

Spain to issue bonds due 2019, 2021, 2026 and 2040 on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spain will issue bonds due 2019, 2021, 2026 and 2040 at its scheduled debt auction next Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds to be sold include a January 31, 2019 issue with a 0.25 percent coupon, a July 30, 2021 bond with a 0.75 percent coupon, an issue maturing on April 30, 2026 with a 1.95 percent coupon, and a July 30, 2040 bond, with a 4.90 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it aims to raise at the auction on Monday. (Reporting By Sarah White; editing by Jesús Aguado)

