Spain to issue three bonds on Thursday, plus inflation-linked paper

MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Spain will issue bonds due 2019, 2026 and 2046 and an inflation-linked paper due 2030 at its scheduled debt auction next Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds to be sold comprise a bond maturing January 31, 2019 with a 0.25 percent coupon; a bond maturing October 31, 2026 bond with a 1.3 percent coupon; and a bond maturing October 31, 2046 with a 2.90 percent coupon.

The Spanish Treasury is also issuing a 15-year inflation-linked bond with a 1 percent coupon maturing on October 31, 2030.

The Treasury will announce the amount it aims to raise at the auction on Monday. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)