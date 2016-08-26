FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain to issue three bonds on Thursday, plus inflation-linked paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Spain to issue three bonds on Thursday, plus inflation-linked paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Spain will issue bonds due 2019, 2026 and 2046 and an inflation-linked paper due 2030 at its scheduled debt auction next Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds to be sold comprise a bond maturing January 31, 2019 with a 0.25 percent coupon; a bond maturing October 31, 2026 bond with a 1.3 percent coupon; and a bond maturing October 31, 2046 with a 2.90 percent coupon.

The Spanish Treasury is also issuing a 15-year inflation-linked bond with a 1 percent coupon maturing on October 31, 2030.

The Treasury will announce the amount it aims to raise at the auction on Monday. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.