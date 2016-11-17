FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Spain sells 3.9 billion euros in Bonds at higher yields
November 17, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

Spain sells 3.9 billion euros in Bonds at higher yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain sold 3.86 billion euros ($4.14 billion) in debt at a triple bond auction on Thursday, at the high end of its target range with yields jumping on all the papers on expectations that the economic polices of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could fuel inflation and interest rates.

The Spanish Treasury had aimed to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros at the auction.

Spain sold 965 million euros of bond due January 31, 2019, for an average yield of -0.008 percent, compared to the -0.122 percent recorded at its last outing in October. Demand was 3.3 times the supply after 2.6 times previously.

It also sold 920 million euros of a July 30, 2021 bond at a yield of 0.480 percent after selling for an average yield of 0.149 percent at beginning of November. Its bid-to-cover ratio was 2.5 after demand at its previous auction was 4.3 times the supply.

The Treasury sold 1.97 billion euros of a October 31, 2026 bond at a yield of 1.498 percent, compared to the 1.208 percent recorded in November. Demand was 1.7 times the supply after 2 times previously. ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom; Editing by Julien Toyer)

